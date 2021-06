Автомобили в Израиле провалились в воронку: видео

Три машины упали под землю, и еще несколько получили повреждения.

VIDEO: Israeli police inspect Jerusalem Shaare Zedek hospital parking lot, after a sinkhole opened wide, swallowing at least one car pic.twitter.com/o0umyWAWK2

After a #sinkhole swallowed cars in a #Jerusalem parking lot Monday, city planners are wondering if more disasters of this type could be on the way.



Report by @ZevStubhttps://t.co/7tGX11pAfg