Извержение вулкана на острове Пальма становится все разрушительнее

Лава дошла до океана, в воздух выделяется опасный газ.

New earthquake swarm occurs on the Southern portion of the La Cumbre Vieja Rift around a general location of a currently extinct cinder cone. Perhaps this will be a new eruption site on #LaPalma?



Remember, where tremors swarm, is where magma may potentially protrude. pic.twitter.com/oBzuSuExaU