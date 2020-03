Первая смерть младенца от COVID-19, первая заразившаяся кошка и другие новости о коронавирусе

Человечество активно ищет вакцину и лекарства в борьбе против SARS-CoV-2.

CORONAVIRUS:



▶️ The Spanish army worked on building a giant makeshift hospital Sunday in Madrid's IFEMA exhibition complex, and the facility is preparing to take in its first COVID-19 patients.



Spain has 28,603 confirmed cases and 1,756 deaths from the virus as of Sunday. (AP) pic.twitter.com/xlPj3t8lvs