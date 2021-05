Житель Индии с коронавирусом самоизолировался на дереве на 11 дней

Другого места попросту не было.

An 18-yr-old youth in #Telangana spent 11 days on a tree after testing positive for #COVID19 as he could not isolate himself in his small home.



To avoid spreading COVID-19 to his family, Ramawat Shiva Naik set up his own innovative 'isolation facility' on a tree near the house. pic.twitter.com/jj0NxtDiUH