Сильнейший тайфун за последние 60 лет: последствия «Хагибиса» в Японии

A view after a tornado hit Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 12, 2019. 📷: Deng Min A tornado formed during the course of the Typhoon Hagibis hit Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo on Saturday, injuring five people, according to Chiba's prefectural government. The tornado destroyed a house and damaged at least nine others. A man was found dead in an overturned car, though it was not immediately known if the tornado caused his vehicle to roll over, local officials said. #tornado #chiba #typhoon #hagibis #tokyo #japan