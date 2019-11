В Албании произошло мощное землетрясение: видео

Погибло шесть человек, около 150 получили ранения.

Images of the damage from the M6.4 #earthquake that just hit Albania (local time early Tuesday morning). #PrayforAlbania ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OBwC2CCbnr

LATEST: At least 4 people are dead and 150 injured in Albania after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of Durres, according to @USGSBigQuakes pic.twitter.com/HjsApeenmD