В Австралии случилось сильнейшее наводнение за последние 60 лет. Оно вызвало нашествие пауков

Континент переживает одно бедствие за другим.

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected due to the massive flooding in Australia. 🙏❤️🇦🇺 #australiafloods pic.twitter.com/8cuKQjiIRH

My hometown is flooding right now. And for those who wonder if there’s really a lot of spiders in Australia. See the brown in this pic? That’s all spiders trying to escape the flood pic.twitter.com/dk8ydGmHwg