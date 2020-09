Ведущего защитника коренных народов Бразилии убили стрелой в джунглях

56-летний Риеле Францискато посвятил всю жизнь созданию защитных резерваций для изолированных племен страны.

Rieli Franciscato, an expert on Amazon tribes was shot dead with an arrow fired by indigenous people in remote Brazil. As sad as his death is, it is a basic instinct to protect your people from danger and prevent intruders from entering your territory and invading your homeland. pic.twitter.com/is8o9vCuds