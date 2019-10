23 октября – Международный день снежного барса

Снежный барс относится к уязвимым видам животных.

Often referred to by locals as “mountain ghosts” ⛰️👻 given their secretive nature, snow leopards are rarely seen.



With only 4,000-7,500 remaining on the 🌎, they could become an even rarer sight.



Learn more 🔎at https://t.co/m5F8cZ2ZaF #WildForLife #SnowLeopardDay pic.twitter.com/eRqFGoq0rG