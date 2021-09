Фаградальсфьядль разбушевался: в Исландии продолжается самое долгое извержение

В Исландии уже полгода извергается вулкан.

The Icelandic Met Office has set up a weather station at the eruption site at #Fagradalsfjall. Observations from the station can be found here: https://t.co/I6ksjzh6N8

While our experts were installing the station yesterday they witnessed changes in the lava flow from the crater pic.twitter.com/CUx5ztwzgQ