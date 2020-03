Для морских коньков создают отели: видео

View this post on Instagram

Baby Seahorse doo doo, doo doo doo doo Did you know the pregnancy period for White's Seahorse is about 3 weeks. The male seahorse gives birth to 100 – 250 babies and can reproduce up to 8 times during the breeding season. Video credit: @sealifesydneyaquarium @utsengage #nswdpi #babyseahorse #whiteseahorse #sydneyseahorse #endangeredspecies #SydneyHarbour #UniversityofTechnologySydney #sealifeaquariumsydney