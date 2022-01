Золотые рыбки научились управлять колесным транспортом: видео

Израильские ученые построили «рыбомобиль».

I am excited to share a new study led by Shachar Givon & @MatanSamina w/ Ohad Ben Shahar: Goldfish can learn to navigate a small robotic vehicle on land. We trained goldfish to drive a wheeled platform that reacts to the fish’s movement ( https://t.co/ZR59Hu9sib ). pic.twitter.com/J5BkuGlZ34

The fish were tasked to “drive” the vehicle towards a visual target in the terrestrial environment, which was observable through the walls of the tank. Indeed, the goldfish were able to explore the terrestrial environment, all while avoiding dead-ends and correcting inaccuracies. pic.twitter.com/RxPuzFbxkE