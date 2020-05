На Индию обрушились полчища саранчи: видео

Мишенью для насекомых стали уже пять штатов страны.

Huge swarms of locusts took over the skies in Northern and Central India, as some tried to contain them by spraying pesticides.



Scientists say erratic weather has created ideal conditions for the insects—known to destroy crops and vegetables—to surge. https://t.co/nwlAYzKcTg pic.twitter.com/Ly3cZe3iLj