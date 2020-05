Любвеобильный дельфин трагически погиб из-за своей страсти к кораблям

Грустная и поучительная история.

This town had to ban swimming because of a “sexually frustrated” dolphin named Zafar who was getting a little too frisky for some. https://t.co/wOahzgINak pic.twitter.com/pH6B0GcRQ4

Sad story: dolphin Zafar fell in love with a historic ship and accompanied it for a long time, eventually ending up in the port of Amsterdam. After several rescue operations he was lured away to sea. Sadly he has died; the corpse washed up on the beach of Wijk aan Zee yesterday pic.twitter.com/4x3BYwHd4k