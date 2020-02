Гепард катается на спине антилопы: редкие фото

View this post on Instagram

Today the whole serie of a cheetah riding on top of a frantic antelope was published by the newspaper @dailymail Click on the link in my bio to see the article. My apologies to all the sensitive viewers, but this is nature, the circle of life This trip is powered by @spiritofkenya Photo taken with the Nikon D5 and Nikkor 500mm f/4 ED VR