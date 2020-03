Горилла и ее первенец: трогательное видео

View this post on Instagram

Pure love. Uzumma and her 5-day-old baby are thriving and bonding. Here are some of the first pictures we've been able to get since the birth—and you can see the heartwarming bond that's developing between Uzumma and her newborn. Our dedicated gorilla keepers, who know them best, tell us that Uzumma is a wonderful first-time mother. They say she's gaining more confidence each day and tending to all her baby's needs. She's very attentive—just like her mother Amanda was with her—and hasn't put the baby down once. As for the tiny gorilla, he is bright-eyed and seems to be observing his surroundings more and more each day.