Лось сорвал уроки в школе: он разбил окно и зашел в класс

Учеников удалось вовремя эвакуировать.

The girls and I had an exciting walk to school this morning. Overhearing the school intercom about 5 minutes after this... apparently the moose has made it INTO the school?! Poor little guy! @CBCSaskatoon @CBC #sylviafedorukschool #saskatoon #onlyincanada pic.twitter.com/Dtrnmia7VW

Students at @SylviaFedoruk School in Saskatoon will have quite the story to tell when parents ask “How was school today?” Some exceptional work from Ministry of Environment conservation officers and @SaskatoonPolice resulted in the animal being safely returned to the wild. pic.twitter.com/j8yOKU5a1z