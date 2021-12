Новорожденный карликовый бегемот делает первые шаги: видео

В австралийском зоопарке – пополнение!

⚠️Warning cute content incoming ⚠️



We are delighted to announce the birth of a female Pygmy calf ! The little calf was born just last week to mum Kambiri & is doing swimmingly! 🦛



Stay tuned for updates as it won't be long until she's ready to make her debut! #forthewild pic.twitter.com/Nx0mpArtMi