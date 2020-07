В Великобритании умер самый старый кот в мире

Питомец по имени Раббл прожил 31 год.

World’s oldest cat dies AGED 31 after owner who was given him as a kitten for her 20th birthday pays tribute https://t.co/s7cwaQAZdG

The oldest living cat Rubble has passed away at 31.



Rubble and his owner Michele were inseparable. His age equaled 150 in human years. pic.twitter.com/yRWHKVfOsF