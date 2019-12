Паразит, который живет во рту: языковая мокрица

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to Lembeh! If you don't know where Lembeh is, it is an island off of North Sulawesi, Indonesia. It is largely a shipping port, that happens to be home to the best muck diving in the world. It is also home to the craziest and weirdest creatures in the underwater world. So I though we would start you off with one of the most nightmare inducing creatures ever. The tongue eating parasite. This lovely isopod, basically eats it's host tongue and then replaces it with herself, yes it's a lady. The male lives in the gill plate. Lots more cool critters coming up soon!