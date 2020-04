Британцы начали поджигать вышки сотовой связи из-за конспирологических теорий о коронавирусе

Сети 5G заподозрили в причастности к коронавирусной инфекции.

This is the consequence of those bonkers Facebook conspiracy theories about 5G. Key workers getting harassed on the street. pic.twitter.com/5z35r6sabp

5G causes coronavirus because it’s sucking the oxygen out of your lungs, according to a video being spread on Facebook. I want to 😂 but the fact people believe this bullshit is genuinely scary pic.twitter.com/kY3g5MJtu9