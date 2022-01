Что творится на глубине? Человек впервые посетил Чилийский жёлоб: видео

Это самая глубокая точка восточной части Тихого океана.

Continued our dives in the Atacama Trench yesterday with Dr. Ruben Escribano of Chile. Dove to ~7,200 meters near the Richards Deep, witnessing growths of ultra-deep ocean coral, Elpidids Peniagone (the small animals), and unknown colors (bacterial matting?) on rock outcroppings. pic.twitter.com/ouM7PuCeEK

This video shows a "pasture" of holothurians (sea cucumbers) grazing at the bottom of the Atacama Trench, near 8,060 meters. This is the most dense collection of holothurians I have ever seen in a Hadal Trench, showing the large volume of life in this deep ocean ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/fDHBC3IY0j