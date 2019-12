Необычное дерево, великая зеленая стена и другие экопроекты, о которых вы не знали

View this post on Instagram

We all walk, but the world of mobility it still gets very little attention as a mode of transport. On October 7-10 the pedestrian is king of the road during the international @walk21network conference in Rotterda. We will share how walking makes cities more inclusive. In 2017 we created this tactical street art intervention together with @opperclaes for the Municipality of @gemeenterotterdam to promote walking. It connects the two neighborhoods cut off by the wide Westblaak street in the center of the city. The temporary art work celebrates the pedestrian: "Stand straight, walk proud". #tacticalurbanism #urbanism #streetart