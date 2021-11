Оксфордский словарь выбрал словом года vax

Его начали употреблять в 72 раза чаще, чем раньше.

Although the word dates back to the 1990s, VAX was a relatively rare word in the Oxford Monitor Corpus of English until this year, when it shot up in frequency: by September it was over 72 times more frequent than at the same time last year.https://t.co/J7Pg1ttI6K pic.twitter.com/b7fLgkpbsz