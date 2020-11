В Ботсване нашли один из самых крупных алмазов в истории

Это белый бриллиант на 998 карат.

“Lucara is extremely pleased with the continued recovery of large high-quality diamonds from the South Lobe of the Karowe mine. We look forward to a safe finish to 2020 and continued success at Karowe."



— Eira Thomas, President and CEO



Read more: https://t.co/RS42lWKGWB$LUC pic.twitter.com/SeZGFT6sn6