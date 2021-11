11-летняя девочка совершила открытие на раскопках в Израиле

Она нашла редчайшую монету.

Watch the 11 year old girl’s incredible experience finding a 2000 year old pure silver coin at the City of David Sifting Project! Enjoy the inside look at the new discoveries found at the City of David! Credit: Yaniv Berman, City of David and the Israel Antiquities Authority pic.twitter.com/MIjjcWRHJl

New Discovery Alert!! An 11-year-old Girl Found a Rare Silver 2000-Year-Old Coin May Have Been Minted in the Temple as part of the Jewish Revolt Against the Romans. On one side is a inscription of a cup with the caption: "Israeli shekel"

Credit: Eliyahu Yanai pic.twitter.com/YHT2iSUQ0D