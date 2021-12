Мумия испуганного человека: жуткая находка в Перу

Ее возраст составляет от 800 до 1200 лет.

Archaeology Team from @UNMSM_ found a well-preserved mummy in Cajamarquilla archaeological site. This pre-Inca mummy appears to be male, originary from La Sierra (Peruvian Andes range). @IFRArchaeology @archaeologyart @AmericanAnthro pic.twitter.com/giTTtk0Xs8

Archaeologists in Peru found a mummy tied with ropes in fetal position surrounded by various offering materials in the archaeological complex of Cajamarquilla, located east of Lima. The body reportedly belongs to a man and dates back to pre-Inca times. pic.twitter.com/zeA1oCswMQ