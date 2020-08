Разработан новый вид пластика, сохраняющий все свои свойства после переработки

Возможно, этот материал можно будет перерабатывать бесконечно.

Researchers from U.S., China, and Saudi Arabia has developed a new kind of plastic that is able to maintain its original qualities when recycled. The plastic named as PBTL was prepared from bio-based olefin carboxylic acid & exhibit all the qualities of traditional plastics. pic.twitter.com/b7e9v0fr6K