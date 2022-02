Разработан самый маленький пиксель в истории

#InfiniteIngenuity never takes a break – we’ve created the world’s smallest 0.56-µm pixel! The R&D team at OMNIVISION has validated that pixel shrink is not limited by the wavelength of light. #CMOS #MobilePhotography #ConsumerElectronics #Innovationhttps://t.co/xkLHQtJj2u pic.twitter.com/djjUo9XipA