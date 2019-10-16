Пещера, полная кристаллов: ученые раскрыли секрет происхождения жеоды в Испании

20 лет назад в старой шахте Испании, где когда-то добывали серебро, была обнаружена необычная пещера. Она представляла собой жеоду (замкнутую полость, заполненную кристаллическим веществом). Она заполнена призмами гипса, а внутри нее спокойно могут разместиться до десяти человек.
До последнего времени, геохимическое происхождение кристаллов жеоды было в значительной степени неизвестно. Хуан Мануэль Гарсия-Руис, эксперт по кристаллографии Университета Гранады, с коллегами проанализировал образцы минеральной и геохимической среды, а также составил детальную геологическую структуру шахты, в которой находится жеода.
По словам исследователей, кристаллы гипса (селенита) росли по «самоподдерживающемуся механизму» благодаря непрерывной подаче соли, обеспечиваемой растворением ангидрита (безводной формы сульфата кальция). Этот процесс, происходящий при температуре около 20 градусов Цельсия, был усилен термодинамическим явлением, называемым созреванием Оствальда (процесс конденсации пересыщенной фазы вещества, наблюдаемый в жидких солях или твердых коллоидных растворах).
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Pulpi Geode - the biggest gypsum geode in the world! The Pulpí Geode, also known as the Giant Geode, is the one of the largest crystal caves ever found, and is the largest accessible geode in the world. The geological phenomenon is located in Mina Rica, an abandoned silver mine near Pulpí on the northern Almeria coast. Discovered in 1999 by members of the Mineralogist Group of Madrid, it opened to the public in August 2019. A geode is a void formed from an air bubble inside volcanic, metamorphic or sedimentary rock. It is filled with crystals formed from mineral deposits. The Giant Geode measures 8 metres long by 2 metres high, and is covered with huge translucent gypsum crystals up to 2 metres in length. The transparency, size and state of preservation of this geode make it unique. The Pulpí Geode was formed in two different phases, starting six million years ago. The hollow in the rock was produced by the karstification (dissolution of soluble rock) of the dolomites that formed the Sierra del Aguilón, a 500-metre-high mountain range between Pulpi and the coast, as well as by hydrothermal volcanic injections (water heated by volcanic activity). The mineral deposit in the geode might have been formed by a karst-hydrothermal process (gypsum and calcite reacting with hot water). The Mina Rica has other interesting geological aspects besides the Giant Geode of Pulpí and the mineralogy: foldings (curved or bent rock), mylonites (metamorphic rock), fault surfaces; formations such as speleothems (mineral deposits) of epsomites (magnesium sulphate, same as Epsom Salt) and calcites (carbonate minerals); neoformation of minerals such as "gypsum beards"; and mineralized reefs of siderite (iron carbonate). In addition to the Giant Geode, other geodes of varying sizes can be seen in the mine, such as the Geoda Partida and the Geoda de Gollas de Golondrina. #geology #minerals #minerals_every_day
Ученые пока не могут с точностью назвать возраст жеоды, но делают предположения.
Жеода находится в городке Пульпи в Андалуссии. В этом году власти открыли её для туристов.
The Giant Geode of Pulpíhttps://t.co/50l9v3gFNc— geosociety (@geosociety) October 15, 2019
Featured paper #openaccess in #GEOLOGY: https://t.co/vf9ELU2eGU
Photos by Hector Garrido
Video of the crystal cave: https://t.co/WuzV12wcRv pic.twitter.com/FLONiw1BiA