Ingenuity потерпел неудачу в четвертой попытке полета на Марсе

Дрон попросту не стартовал, и в NASA пытаются понять, почему.

#MarsHelicopter is safe and healthy. Data indicate the rotorcraft didn’t transition to flight mode, which had been a possible outcome. We'll attempt the 4th flight again on April 30. First data expected the same day around 10:39a PT (1:39p ET/5:39p GMT). https://t.co/X3fdIbbHyM pic.twitter.com/UQCOD0csQk