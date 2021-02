Ровер Perseverance успешно высадился на Марсе и прислал первое фото

Процедура посадки прошла без сбоев.

Miss my landing? Catch the highlights below. Send us your own highlights too. Share your pictures and video using #CountdownToMars . pic.twitter.com/OL2wSAi36e

Where am I now? Check out this interactive map to zoom in and explore my landing site:https://t.co/uPsKFhW17J



And for the ground level view, my first images are here, with many more to come in the days ahead:https://t.co/Ex1QDo3eC2 pic.twitter.com/B6TJTikAyX