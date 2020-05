Следы древнейшей жидкости Солнечной системы нашли в осколках метеорита

Секреты превращения химических реакций в жизнь таятся в замороженных недрах метеорита озера Тагиш.

4.5 billion years ago, while Earth was forming, water was bubbling through carbon-rich asteroids & cooking up organic compounds. Evidence of that ancient water has now been found in a meteorite that fell in British Columbia in January, 2000. https://t.co/McwYYgY35M pic.twitter.com/IX1sDAvuiz