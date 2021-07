Тайконавты орбитальной станции «Тяньгун» впервые вышли в открытый космос

Они провели там около семи часов.

The 2 #Chinese #Shenzhou12 #taikonauts Liu Boming &Tang Hongbo went outside core module for the 1st extravehicular mission which lasted for 7 hours this morning, marking a full success of the 1st #spacewalk for the astronauts at the #spacestation. pic.twitter.com/SVIkvbxqp9